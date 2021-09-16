Kenneth Clinton Wilson, age 67, a resident of Williamston, NC passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home with his significant other of 18 years Judy, and his beloved dog Chelsea by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kenneth, “KW” as he was known by his friends, was born on November 4, 1953 to the late Lindy and Lu Lu (Mills) Wilson in Ayden, NC. He worked for Quality Millwrights as a steel erector and crane operator for 30 years. He loved spending time at the river while hanging out with friends and listening to beach music, especially Delbert. Due to Covid concerns, a private family memorial will be held at a later date. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Washington Funeral and Cremation is assisting the Wilson family.
