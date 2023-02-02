Kenneth P. Lindsley Jr., 93 years old, born in Dec 1929 in Norfolk, VA was called to rest on January 23, 2023 in Las Cruces, NM. Kenneth was one of five children born to Kenneth P. Lindsley and Ola Murceil (Pritchard) Lindsley. Kenneth and his family later moved to Williamston, NC where he attended elementary and middle school, finishing up his high school education at Georgia Military Academy. Following that, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at UNC Chapel Hill and an Aeronautical Engineering degree at OSU. Ken served in the USAF on both active duty and reserve status and retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel after 20 years of dedicated service. While on active duty, Ken was fortunate to be stationed as a Fighter Interceptor pilot, flying his favorite jet the supersonic F-101 Voodoo Fighter at various bases including Charleston, Alaska, Greenland and Texas where he met the love of his life Joanne, of OKC. After retiring from the Air Force, he began a second career in 1968 as a consulting pilot with Grumman Aerospace Corp and was relocated from Long Island, NY to Kennedy Space Center in Fla. to work with the Apollo Lunar Module Space Program where he worked closely with the astronauts on all of the Apollo Missions. Later, Ken was offered a position at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico as Chief of Target Control and Drone Formation Control Systems where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Kenneth is preceded in death by his precious wife, Joanne Scott Lindsley; his parents: Kenneth Patton Lindsley and Ola Murceil (Pritchard) Lindsley; two sisters Anne L. (White), Mary Neal L. (Howard); two brothers Dell Pritchard Lindsley and Hugh R. Lindsley. He is survived by his son Stephen Lindsley and daughter Stephanie (Lindsley) Vogel, Gregory Vogel and grandson Mitchell Patton Vogel and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth’s way of life was an inspiring message to all he met. His extraordinary kindness and generosity will always be remembered by those many lives he touched and contributed to. A Military Service with honors will be held at Hahn-Cook Funeral Home and Rose Hill Cemetery in OKC on January 30, 2023 to honor the life and legacy of Kenneth Patton Lindsley Jr.
