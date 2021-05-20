Kenneth Slade Mobley, age 77, Avon NY, Born July 29 1942, Died May 10th 2020 of natural causes. Predeceased by his parents, Robert Linear Mobley and Nellie Gray Mobley; his brothers, Bobby Mobley (Rachel Mobley) and Billie Mobley (Alice Mobley) his sisters, Maxine Oullette (John Oullette), Nelda Mobley; his former wife, Jaqueline Mobley and his granddaughter, Lael Meath. Survived by his children, Hélène Sloane Mobley and David Bradford Mobley (Tara Mobley) his brothers, Roger Mobley (Nedra Mobley) and Rickey Mobley; his sisters Ruby Coltrain (J.B. Coltrain), Janice Clark ( Ronnie Clark) and Shelby Alessi; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ken was a grade school teacher in the Rush-Henrietta school district from 1968-1996, starting as a 6th grade teacher at the now closed Crittenden School and then transferring to Crane School. He taught 4th, 5th and 6th grade at Crane. Ocean Isle Beach, NC is where Ken spent his retirement years. An avid golfer, he played up to 5 times a week, also traveling with friends to play in tournaments all over the south. Long walks on the beach were Ken’s passion as he loved the beach lifestyle. Internment will be in Ken’s hometown of Williamston, after a 2-3 o’clock calling hours and a 3 o’clock service at Biggs Funeral Home on May 22nd.
