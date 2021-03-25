On the evening of March 20th, the Lord called home one of his saints, Kim J. Hale. Kim enjoyed many things; spending time with family and friends, learning horticulture, traveling, cruises, D.Q. Blizzards, and Hallmark movies (just to name a few). She was also a long-time member of Harvest Church of Washington, NC, where she attended regularly. But, it was her willingness to sacrifice self in order to serve others that truly made her stand out. It was not uncommon for Kim to give her time generously to assist others. Whether she was helping family or helping friends, she found purpose in service. In fact, Kim was a former Marine and she went on to retire from nursing as a R.N. Kim was born on August 6, 1955 to Gerald and Joyce Jennings of Saint Louis, Mo. She was the youngest of her three siblings; Terry Jennings of Reno, NV, Darla Rechtien & Cheri Mayer of Saint Louis, Mo. She is survived by her husband, Charles Hale, Jr. of Everetts NC, her four children, Cory, Eric, Daniel and Hannah. She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law whom she adored, Catherine and five grandchildren whom she loved dearly; Allyson, Alex, Alexys, Alivia,and Ayden. Kim will be missed by many as she touched many with her strength, service, and conviction for the Lord. A private celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, March 28th on the waterfront in NewBern NC. Donations in her honor can be made to Harvest Church, Washington, NC.
