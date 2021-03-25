Kimberly Tyson Todd, 64, of Clinton, Oklahoma, died on Saturday March 6th 2021. Kim was born in Williamston on June 2, 1956 to the late Phillip and Winnie Tyson. Kim was a long time member of Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was involved in Women's Ministries and served as Choir Director for many years. Kim worked as a nurse for over 30 years. At the time of her passing, she was the Chief Nursing Officer at Alliance Health in Clinton, OK. Kim enjoyed singing and music, spending time with her family, and crafting. Kim was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Tyson and Timmy Tyson. Kim is survived by her sons, Blake Todd and wife Nicki of Edmond, OK, and Bryce Todd of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Paige Dayton, Kenzie Dayton, Bradyn Todd, Payton Todd, and Keegan Todd; brother, Michael Tyson (Ellen); and sisters, Beverly Dickerson, Sherry Cherry (Eason), and Gaye Branch. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3:30pm at Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev Roger Leggett officiating.
