In Loving Memory of Bro Larry Roberts. On November 22 1948, God sent one of his six gifts to the matrimonial couple-Willie B. Roberts and Alice Marie Lee-Roberts. Their first child, Larry Roberts, was born in Williamston, North Carolina and departed this life on January 03, 2020. Larry accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age at Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Williamston. Later in life, he became a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. Larry was an inspiration to his family, relatives and friends. He had a great sense of humor, very pleasant and kind. He enjoyed life and it was a joy to be in his humble sweet presence especially during fine dining. Larry was educated in the Martin County school system; upon graduation from E J Hayes High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. Furthermore, he matriculated at Virginia Commonwealth University and received a Psychology Degree. He leaves to cherish his memories: his friend, Rosa Hinton- Biggs, his devoted Parents - Willie B. Roberts, and Alice Marie Roberts of Williamston NC; Gregory (Naomi) Robert's of Williamston; Janet (Bernard)Yarborough of Durham NC; Stanley (Pamela) Roberts of Greenville, NC; special aunt and uncle Frances and William King, Sr. He was preceded in death by his late wife Larrietta Roberts. Two siblings preceded - Willie B. Jones Tommy Lee Roberts. Larry's son also preceded him in death Anthony Tyrone Roberts. He leaves to cherish fond memories, his grands; Jasmine Symone Davis, Jacksonville Fl., Jordan Diondre Roberts, Columbia MO, great grand; Christopher Wayne Roberts, Columbia MO, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and special loved ones. Funeral service: Saturday, January 9, 2020, 1 p.m. at MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion, Biggs-Brown Chapel, Williamston. Professional Services entrusted to MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation Services of Williamston.