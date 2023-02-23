Laura Lilley Norris of Williamston, died peacefully at her home on February 13, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born in the rural community of Farm Life to Frank and Ruth Lilley. She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Franklin Lilley, and Ruth Roberson Lilley and both husbands Joseph Henry Chorley and Wayne Delano Norris. Also, siblings, Betty Griffin, Fred W. Lilley, Doris Leggett, Cairo Edrich and Dale R. Lilley. After graduating from Farm Life School, she attended nursing school. She earned her RN after graduating from Grace Memorial Hospital, which was affiliated with the medical college of Virginia in Richmond. She started working with Dr. Jim Rhodes and his son in their private practice. In 1950 she became one of the three charge nurses at the first Martin General Hospital, built on Franklin Street in Williamston. She later accepted a position as public health nurse at the Martin County Health Department in Williamston. While an employee at the health department, she received her certification as a pediatric nurse under Dr. Trevathan of ECU Medical College and Dr. Demario of Duke Medical School. She earned the Governor’s award for her service to the community. She retired from the health department after 33 years of service. Laura was known for her quick-witted humor, fierce determination, and her resolve to help others that were less fortunate. She was dedicated to her efforts to improving the health and well-being of families. She willingly took on the role as the matriarch of the family after the tragic loss of her two husbands. People that knew never underestimated her perseverance and her strength. Laura loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved singing in the choir at Piney Grove, where at one time she was the oldest living member. She enjoyed working in her yard, taking pride in her azaleas. She even in her nineties often spoke of times she attended big band concerts and dances. That led her to her love of music and dancing. Her favorite T.V. show for years was Lawrence Welk. She tried to give her children as many opportunities to enjoy these things as well. She was a hard worker and tried to instill similar values in her children. Survivors include her son, Joe Chorley (Bonnie) of Jacksonville, their children Brian (Meredith Berry) of Raleigh, Joey (Megan) also of Raleigh. Her daughter Jeanne Robertson of Wilmington, her children Dawn Turner (Greg) of Charlotte, her daughter, Laura Cox (Francis)of Washington, their Children, Franclin (Evlyn) of Texas, Mekenzie Newkirk (Chris) of Washington, Noah (Meaghan) of D.C. and Fletcher of Richmond Va. Her daughter Lillian Henkens of Williamston her children Amie (Alan Jarmusch) of Fuquay-Varina. Her son Frank Norris (Katherine) of Baton Rouge, their daughter Chelsea of New Orleans. Laura is also survived by fourteen great grandchildren and a brother B. F. Lilley of Farm Life. A visitation was held between 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home, 414 N. Haughton St., Williamston, N.C. 27892 Funeral Services were held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Crabtree officiating. The burial followed at The Lilley Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2925 Piney Grove Church Rd, Williamston, NC 27892 Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Norris family.
