Leona C. Lilley

Leona Martin Coltrain Lilley - Christ-follower, devoted wife, adored mother, cherished grandmother, loving sister, dear aunt, and true friend - was called home to be with her Lord on August 9, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born on October 27, 1939, in Williamston, NC, to Robert Shaw Coltrain and Mertie Beacham Coltrain, the fourth and last of their children, making her the baby of the family to brothers Charlie Gray ("Buddy") and James and sister Edna ("Sister"). On May 29, 1959, she married Melton Guy "Feet" Lilley; they moved to Jacksonville, NC, raised two children (Robert and Sandy), and were happily married for 64 years. Although not in the military, she served nevertheless as her husband's right arm during his 30-year career in the United States Marine Corps. She was honored at his retirement ceremony, with the commanding general acknowledging that she was retiring as well. In those 30 years, she and her family lived many different places, mostly on the East Coast and in Okinawa, Japan, for one tour. Leona worked in a number of administrative occupations but is mostly remembered as a teacher. She was also a certified Master Gardener and worked as a volunteer with the NC Cooperative Extension in Onslow and Union counties. Anyone in the family wanting to know more about plants and flowers knew Leona was the expert! She also loved making beautifully intricate greeting cards that were proudly displayed by the recipients. Leona was an avid and very talented bowler, bowling in multiple leagues and helping others improve their game along the way. She was a wonderful cook, and plenty enjoyed many delicious meals (and dessert!) at her table. Leona was active in the various churches the family joined during their travels, serving wherever needed in administrative roles and always a member of the church choir. Leona is preceded to glory by her parents, her three siblings, and her beloved daughter Sandy Lemé Lilley Smith. She is survived by her husband, Colonel Melton G. "Feet" Lilley, her son Robert Lilley (Amorette), and her son-in-law Duran Smith. She is missed by her grandchildren Courtney Cole (Dylan), Caitlyn Brown (Michael), Brittney Smith (John, engaged), Nick Lilley (Sara), Alyssa Lilley (Richard, engaged), and Niki Smith. She has six great grandchildren and one on the way. A service was held at Secrest Grove Baptist Church, located at 4505 Weddington Rd in Monroe, NC, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12:00pm, with Pastor Jeff Whitecotton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Secrest Grove Baptist Church at the address above.
