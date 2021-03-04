Mr. Leroy Dawes, 69, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 3 – 6pm on Friday, March 5 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.
