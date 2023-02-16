Leroy Mobley, 101, passed away on February 10, 2023, at his home in Williamston, N.C. Leroy Mobley was born in October of 1921 in the Crossroads Community in Martin County, to Charles Thomas and Luenda Mobley. Leroy was the youngest of five children. At eighteen, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp and was assigned to Buxton, N.C. where his unit worked on beach erosion projects around the Cape Hatteras Light House. At twenty, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served in the Medical Corps. In the afternoon of June 6, 1944, he landed on Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. His unit traveled through France, and he was in Germany when the war ended. He returned home the day after Christmas, 1945. The following year he met his wife to be, Elsie Matilda Speller. They were to be married for almost 73 years, raising two children. Leroy was active in his Bertie County church, Siloam Baptist, serving as a deacon, and attending without fail until recently. After working as a furniture salesman for 35 years, Leroy retired from that job and for 20 years, managed the Pro-Shop at Roanoke Country Club, his home away from home. After that he assisted other managers in the shop, well into his nineties. When he could no longer golf, "Roy" enjoyed driving his cart around and watching others play. He played a few holes with his great-grandchildren in 2015, at the age of 94. In 2011, Leroy participated in the September 2011 Honor Flight from New Bern. He joined 107 World War II veterans for a flight and day trip to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D. C. The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials. Leroy is survived by his daughter, Wanda Mobley Speller (Larry), son Alan L. Mobley (Jeffery Phipps), two grandchildren, Shannon Speller Rogers (Rob), Brandon W. Speller (Laresa Coltrain), and great-grandchildren Jordan, Peyton, and Logan Rogers, Leah and Bryce Sanders, and honorary great-granddaughter Kristen Mobley. A visitation was held between 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM on Sunday, February 12, at Walker Funeral Home, 414 N. Haughton St., Williamston, N.C. 27889 A graveside service was held at 2:00 on Monday, February 13, at Martin Memorial Gardens, 12813 US 64 West Alt., Williamston, N.C. 27892. Pallbearers were be, Jordan Rogers, Logan Rogers, Rob Rogers, Brandon Speller, Bryce Sanders, William Coburn, Leslie Alan Speller, and W.T. Perry. Memorial contributions can be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 1329 Cedar Landing Rd., Windsor, NC 27983 Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Mobley family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Crime Blotter in Martin County
- Martin County citizens may have 'found' money
- Martin County Crime Blotter
- Biggs introduced to Martin Co. Commissioners
- Bear Grass Bears handles Cape Hatteras
- Out & About: Week of Feb. 11
- Crime Blotter in Martin County
- MCS graduates 20 in January
- Milton Davis is MCC’s New BLET Director
- ECU Health: Five clinics, behavioral health unit are closing