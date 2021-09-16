Linda Carol Carson White, 75, (Oak City) passed away September 7th, 2021. She was born November 8th, 1945 to the late Ivey Lee Carson and Helen Louise Britton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Alton White Jr. and sister Hazel Phelps. She was born in Martin County and raised in the Gold Point area of North Carolina and attended Robersonville High School. Linda was a Property Manager for Pendergraph Management, LLC for 15 years and served on the Hamilton Rescue Unit for over 30 years as a Volunteer EMT. But what she did best was cook Collards, Squash and Lacy Corn Bread and Love her family, her tenants and her 2 – (Four Legged – Grand dogs – Maggie & Jackson). Linda is survived by her (daughter), Teresa White Narron (Lloyd); (son), Alton Eugene White (Christy); (daughter) Geneva Michelle White; (son) William Ivey White (Sandi); (grandchildren) Lauren White, Logan White, Hunter White, Abby White, Candace Ebron, Jasmine Outlaw, Tyler Ebron-White (step grandson) Tanner Garcia; (great grand children), Kameron Ebron, Lillia Outlaw (sister) Phyliss Bruckse; (brother) Jimmy Carson (Carolyn) Visitation will be held on Sunday September 19th 2021 from 12:30 to 1:45 with the funeral service at 2:00 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. COVID Restrictions will be adhered by all and Masks are required thru out the entire service.
