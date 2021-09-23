Linda Overton Lee, 76, of Vanceboro, passed away after a long and difficult battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) disease on Sunday, September 19, 2021. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 PM at the Vanceboro United Methodist Church, followed by a burial in the Vanceboro cemetery. The visitation was held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro. Linda was born October 17, 1944 in Plymouth, NC to the late Seaton Overton and Mary Phelps Overton Lilley. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter who leaves behind many beloved friends and family. Linda was a humble servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and attended Vanceboro United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she faithfully served the Lord in numerous leadership and service positions. In addition, she was the previous Scout Leader for Cub Scout Pack 58 and volunteered at local schools throughout her life. Yet most notably, Linda dedicated her life to her family. She was preceded in death by her loyal and dedicated husband and soulmate, Harold Nelson Lee, who passed away August 23, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Eddie Overton; and sister, Cynthia Overton. Linda is survived by her three sons, Stacy Ray Lee, Douglas Brian Lee, and Charles Nelson Lee; daughters-in-law, Kimberly Gladson Lee and Ellie Lee; seven grandchildren, Jenna Lee, Abby Lee, Maggie Lee, Cynthia Lee Roughton, Megan Lee, Cody Lee, and Patrick Lee; three great-grandchildren, Hendrix Ebert, Matthew Roughton, and Zayn Herring; step-sister, Anne Lilley Bartholomew; brothers & sisters-in-law, Douglas Shelton Lee, Barbara Lee, Joanne Lee Norris, Jerry Norris, Jean Gurganus, and Sandra Lee; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, all whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vanceboro United Methodist Church (Attn: Eric Morphis), 560 Farm Life Avenue, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
