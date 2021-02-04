Linda Taylor Himmelwright, 74, passed away on January 31, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1946 in Robersonville, North Carolina to the late, Robert Theodore Taylor and Eris Stallings Taylor. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. She is survived by her husband, Gabel G Himmelwright, III; daughters, Elizabeth Herring and her husband Scott, Susan Worrall and her husband Mark; son, Gabe Himmelwright and his wife Gayle; sisters, Joyce Coltrain (Jimmy), Sandra Miller (Roger), Vicki Dougherty (Butch) and Janet Nicholson; brother, Robbie Taylor (Laura); grandchildren, Taylor and Brittany, Jordan, Alexander, Zachary, Christian, Ashton, Madelin, Logan, Reagan, Ryan, Cade, and (dec.) Josiah; great grandchildren, Tucker, Kyleigh and Wesley; and many other family members and friends.Due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to Trinity Presbyterian Church or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Leukemia Department. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com.
