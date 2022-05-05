Lois Ann (McNair) Hardison went to her heavenly home on April 26, 2022, at age 80. Lois Hardison of Washington County, NC was born December 15, 1941, to Harry Dale McNair and Laura Etta (Bowen) McNair. In school, Lois played on the women’s basketball team of Plymouth High School. Her spunky personality shined as she performed in the band as a saxophone player and drum major. As members of the graduating class of 1960, Lois and Tommy have been very involved in the annual reunions of this very special group of friends. On June 7, 1964, Lois married the love of her life Leon Thomas “Tommy” Hardison. Together they enjoyed working alongside each other on many projects over these last 57 years. As an incredible mom, she actively participated in her children’s interests in band, sports, Cub Scouts, and dance. As a homemaker she enjoyed baking and cooking meals for friends, Tommy’s coworkers, family, and strangers. Lois was a longtime member of Christian Hope Church and prior member of the First Baptist Church. As a member of Christian Hope Church, Lois served in many capacities. One of her favorite things to do was decorate the church with flowers for each season and holiday. The church kitchen was where she loved to be. From coordinating church meals to catering a wedding, this dedicated servant loved to cook and prepare food that everyone enjoyed. Lois, along with her mother Laura and sister Barbara, owned and operated McNair Florist for over 20 years. For the next two decades, they continued to serve many families as McNair Girls Catering. Later in life, she continued to serve the community as a member of the Plymouth Food Pantry. She is survived by her husband Tommy Hardison, son Carl Hardison and wife April, daughters Christie Wise and husband Mike, Jennifer Hurlbut and husband Matt; eight grandchildren: Freddie (Jennifer) Wescott, Jeff Wescott, Faith (Travis) Overton, Caleb Wise, Lauren (Jacob) Lewis, Grace Wise, Sam Hurlbut and Ben Hurlbut; six great grandchildren: Kylie Baker (6), Grace Overton (5), Levon Wescott (4), James Overton (4), Flynn Lewis (1), and Jedd Wescott (3 months). She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Dale and Laura Bowen McNair, and baby sister. As wife, mother, sister, friend and caregiver, Lois demonstrated God’s command to love your neighbor as yourself. Her legacy of love, service, and commitment to others will continue in the lives of all those who knew her. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Christian Hope Church. A celebration of life service will be held at the church on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm, with a private family graveside service to follow. Flowers are appreciate, and memorial contributions can also be made to the Benevolence Fund, Christian Hope Church of Christ (6727 Long Ridge Road, Plymouth 27962) or to the Plymouth Food Pantry (811 Washington Street, Plymouth 27962).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Golden East Crossing to be sold at foreclosure auction
- Martin County law enforcement makes arrests
- Jones starts scholarship at RHS
- RIverside softball knocks off Bertie
- Trouble at our universities...
- RHS golfers claim Four Rivers crown
- N.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&A
- Melinda Sampson: Making a difference daily
- Riverside golf continues unbeaten run
- Archery program teaches more than shooting a bow and arrow