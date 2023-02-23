Lonnie Rick Bullock, 94, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. A memorial service was conducted on Wednesday, February 22 at 2pm at Community Christian Church in Williamston. Military honors followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. Lonnie, son of the late Albert and Mae Whitaker Bullock, was born in Martin County on June 26, 1928, and served his country proudly in the US Navy during WWII. He was the owner and operator of Bullocks Grocery in Hamilton and was a member of both the American Legion Post 131 and Community Christian Church. He was an avid turkey hunter and outdoorsman, but most of all, he loved his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Edwards Bullock; son, Eddie Ayers; brothers, Arthur, Albert Jr., Fred, and Sam Bullock; sisters, Lucy Bullock Crow and Daisy Bullock Wynn; and a special sister-in-law, Ollie Bullock. Lonnie is survived by his grandson, Eddie J. Ayers and wife Heather; great grandchildren, Jordan and Georgia Ayers, who where the apple of his eye; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 131, c/o Kenny Hutchinson, 2851 McCaskey Rd, Williamston, NC 27892. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.