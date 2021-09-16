Lori Lyn Briley, 51, of Williamston, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 11, 2021. Born January 4, 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana she was the daughter of David Anthony French and Patricia Gay Basnight. Lori had worked as a Physical Therapist Assistant for many years and then worked as a waitress at Shamrock. Lori is survived by her two children, Cameron M. Briley and Carsyn E. Briley. She also has two sisters, Dana G. Morgan and Jodi M. Allred, along with one brother, Ryan D. French. Lori also had a step-father, Eugene H. Basnight, Jr. The father of her two children is Micheal V. Briley. Lori had several nieces and nephews to remember forever. A visitation will be held from 7pm to 8:30pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston with Jason Braswell officiating. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
