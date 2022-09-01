Lucy Robertson Raper, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home. Visitation was at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Biggs Funeral Home (Chapel). She was born in Martin County on June 5, 1930 to the late Raymond Robertson, Sr. and Rosa Gray Holliday Robertson. Lucy was the wife of the late John Sidney Raper and preceded in death by five siblings, Gloria Spruill, Jackson Robertson, Joseph Robertson, Nancy Peede, and Raymond Robertson, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Farmer and husband Scott. She is the grandmother of Nikki Jones, Claudia Welch (Chris), and Joshua Farmer. Great-grandchildren are Austin Jones, Aubrie Jones, Lawson Jones, Chloe Kazkurkin, Landon Welch, and Lucas Welch. She is also survived by a sister, Janice Dunn (John), two brothers, Gerald Robertson (Betty), and Larry Robertson. There are also numerous nieces and nephews that were dear to her heart. Lucy was a dedicated educator for 30 years and had a passion for learning. She taught Biology to many students and made a lasting impression. Lucy went the extra mile to give each student every opportunity to learn and appreciate science. She made lifelong friends while teaching and was proud of the successes of her students. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Williamston, NC and enjoyed many years serving the Lord and helping others. Lucy enjoyed her Sunday School Class and was a dedicated teacher when called upon. Lucy was blessed with two caregivers, Wanda Rogers and Janie Ayers Bryant during the last months of her life that helped her daughter keep her in the home that she loved. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Nikki who spent countless hours with her providing support and care. Also, a thank you to Jerry Godley, who always a wonderful neighbor and kept a watchful eye out on her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church in Williamston and Community Home Care and Hospice.
