Madeline Bailey Beach, age 94, of Williamston went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022. Madeline, the oldest daughter of the late Simon Clayton Bailey and Ethel Capps Bailey, was born on November 26, 1927. After graduating from Williamston High School in 1945, she attended Coastal Business College in Norfolk, Virginia. She then worked at Carolina Telephone & Telegraph for over 30 years as a switchboard operator. On January 18, 1947, Madeline married the love of her life, Joseph Simon Beach. They were married for 69 years. Together they raised their family in Williamston. She & Joe were active lifelong members of West End Baptist Church in Williamston. Until her health started to decline, Madeline continued to stay actively involved in the churchwomen's WMU, worked in the church nursery, Director of VBS, ladies church circle leader and for many years taught the young children's Sunday school class. She volunteered her time to help school children with their reading at the local elementary school. Madeline was always willing and able to help her family, friends, and church members with anything they needed help with. She accompanied them to doctor's appointments, went grocery shopping for them, cooked meals for them, and always made her famous orange congealed salad or her pecan pie when she visited the sick. When Joe's health declined, for many years she was his devoted caregiver. She always felt that as long as she was able, it was her service to help others. For many years, almost daily, she helped her blind neighbor with many daily needs. Madeline lived the perfect example of being God's servant to those in need. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, on March 18, 2016. She is survived by her son Robert Clayton "Bobby" Beach and wife, Lynn; daughter, Patricia Beach Griffin and husband Roy both of Williamston; grandchildren, Lindsay B. Powell of Williamston, Lara B. McNeill and husband Robert of Wilmington, Clay Griffin and wife Kristy of Williamston, Ashley G. Ochoa and husband Luis of Iowa City, IA; great grandchildren, Joel Powell, John and Claire McNeill, Mason, Cooper and Lindy Kate Griffin, Cruz and Nico Ochoa. In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her sister, Sally Bailey Johnson in 2020. Before Sally's death, Madeline looked forward every day at 3:00 to visit with Sally and sister, Dannette Taylor for coffee, dessert, and conversation. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:00PM at West End Baptist Church with Pastor Adrian Modlin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston. No flowers are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the West End Baptist Church Kitchen Fund or the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr. Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements handled through Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Highway 17 section key to economic development in the region
- Roberson hired as interim town manager
- County leaders work on hospital solutions
- Sheriff's office, police department handle incidents
- Budweiser Clydesdales will help kick off Pirate football season
- Arrests made in Martin County, Williamston
- Out & About: Week of Sept. 1, 2022
- Chief Justice Newby visits Martin County
- Crawdads don't sing...
- Jamesville receives over $11 million for water system
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.