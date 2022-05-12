Mamie Clyde Hardison Leggett, 93, of Speller Ferry Road, died Tuesday May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born in Martin County, January 6, 1929, to the late Alma and Mary Dare Styons Hardison and predeceased by her husband, Joseph Daniel Leggett; daughter, Gail Leggett Roberson; grandson, Brian Leggett; brothers, Halsey, Elwood and Mitchell Hardison. Mamie Clyde graduated from Jamesville High School, was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and a homemaker. A graveside funeral service was held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Edgewood Cemetery. Jerry Hardison officiated. Survivors include sons Donnie Leggett (Faye), Rickie Leggett (Vicki), Joseph Leggett (Victoria), David Leggett (Angelia) all of Windsor; sister, Bertie Baggett of Windsor; brothers, Eugene and Larry Hardison of Jamesville; granddaughters, Brandy Edwards, Holly Schwab (Adam), Taylor Roberson (Josh); grandsons, Brad Leggett (Tiffany), Daniel Leggett (Heather). Chris Leggett (Lacey), William Leggett (Chelsea),Whit Leggett (Shelby); son in law, Riley Roberson; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends, Thursday May 5, 2022, from 6-7:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to: Zach’s Toy Chest, 318 George Leggett Road, Windsor, NC 27983 or to Roanoke-Cashie Youth Dream Team, 1127 W. T. Ross Road, Williamston, NC 27982. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net" www.walkerfh.net, Walker Funeral HYPERLINK "http://www.walkerfh.net/" Home of Windsor is serving the Leggett family.