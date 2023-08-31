Marie Sears Bell Barnhill went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 14, 2023 while at ECU Health, Tarboro, NC. Marie was born May 20, 1933 in Scranton, NC to the late Daniel Webster and Maribelle Gibbs Sears. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Bell. After Hugh’s death, Marie found love again and married H. Leman Barnhill who preceded her in death as well. Both were cherished marriages for Marie. Marie had many things of which to be proud. Among these and highest on her list was attending school in Fairfield, NC for all 12 years without ever being tardy or absent. At the end of those 12 years, she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. Marie went on to Business School in Henderson, NC. After being there four months, she was asked to go to Rose’s Stores, Inc. headquarters where she was Secretary to Mr. Hornday, Vice President. After marrying and moving to Williamston, Marie worked at Williamston High School and Wachovia Bank. She believed in hard work and taking great pride in your work. Marie was a proud member of First Christian Church. Education has always been very important to Marie. Throughout their life, she and Leman continued their support of education through scholarships at Barton College and Martin Community College. Marie served on boards at each of the schools, and at the time of her passing, was Director Emeritus for the Martin Community College Foundation. She was also the first Grand Marshal for the inaugural Martin Community College Foundation Rodeo which benefited student scholarships. Marie was an avid Duke sports fan and supporter of Duke University where she also contributed substantially. Along with scholarships, Marie personally saw to it that many students in Martin County and beyond were able to attend college without the burden of tuition preventing them from attaining their education. Marie always said she was blessed to love again and find “Prince Charming”, Leman. They enjoyed many years together traveling, entertaining, and serving their community. So many cherished and wonderful days were spent together at their beach home, one of their favorite places. A strong woman with tremendous appreciation for life’s blessings, she may have never realized the true blessing she herself was to everyone else. The simple things in life made her the happiest. Who knew having a hamburger and sweet tea from McDonald’s in her beloved sunroom could be so much fun, filled with laughter and stories remembered and cherished! The love, kindness, and wisdom she shared will be treasured forever. Our hearts are saddened and heavy because we will miss her dearly, but we smile knowing she is at peace and free of earthly pain which she had recently endured with tremendous grace, dignity, and a smile. Marie is survived by one brother, Charles Sears ( Debbie) of Fairfield; four sisters, Marlis Smith of Fairfield, Sara Meekins of Engelhard, Mary Armstrong (Jerry) of Fairfield, Janet Russ (Anthony) of Fairfield; many nieces and nephews, and special loved ones Edward and Cathy Warren. She was also preceded in death by sister, Amanda Sears Schmitt, and two brothers, Daniel Webster Sears, Jr. and Nathan Sears. A funeral service was held at 11:00am with the family receiving visitors at 10:00am on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. Jimmy Elks will officiate the service. Memorial contributions in Marie’s honor may be made to the Martin Community College Foundation at 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfunerals.com
