Marion Wesley (Butch) Williams, age 83, passed away on February 2, 2023. A native of East Rockingham, NC, following graduation from Rohanen High School Wes attended Duke University, having been awarded a baseball scholarship. One of his favorite sports memories was having participated in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska in l961, his senior year. Upon graduation from Duke, Wes embarked on a successful 39 year career with Wachovia Bank, where he held multiple positions ending with Williamston City Executive before his retirement in 2002. He was active in community and civic endeavors and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church (for 62 years) and First Christian Church (DOC) in Williamston beginning in 2002. Wes continued to be a sports enthusiast after college, participating in baseball and softball with local teams; golf, tennis and fishing with family and friends. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his generosity and compassion, his wisdom and kindness, his gentle nature, his sense of humor, and his love of all things DUKE. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sara Williams. He is survived by his daughter Julia Ellis (Randy) of Durham, NC; sons John Wesley Williams (Andrea) of Albany, GA, and Mark Williams (Carol) of Rocky Mount, NC; sister Emma Glenn Brown (Dewey) of Mililani, HI; grandchildren Jessica Ellis, Amanda Melton (Jesse), Wesley Ellis, Casey Williams and Chloe Butler (William). Donations in memory of Wes can be made to First Christian Church (DOC), 101 E. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC 27892.