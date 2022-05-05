Marjorie Little Everett, 91, peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on April 30, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. A funeral service to honor and commemorate her life will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 2 pm at Winterville Baptist Church, with a graveside service to follow in the Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Winterville Baptist Church fellowship hall. Marjorie, a Pitt County native, was a 1950 graduate of Winterville High School and 1953 graduate of Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a nurse for 20 years before transitioning to the public health field, retiring from the Pitt County Health Department in 1996. In 1954, she married Grover Everett and served alongside him through nearly 50 years of ministry in Baptist churches throughout North Carolina and Virginia. In 1955, they welcomed their first child, Deborah Ann Everett, and in 1964, their son, Phillip Dwight Everett. Upon Grover's retirement from ministry, they returned to Marjorie's family home in Winterville, where they continued church service as active members of Winterville Baptist Church where she had served as librarian and worked in missions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Grover Everett; siblings Louise Little Pierce, Norman Little, Bill Little, Mary Elizabeth Little, Franklin Little, and Maylon Little. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Deborah of Locust Grove, Virginia; son, Philip of Reidsville; grandchildren, Katherine Page Zezima (Matt) of Alexandria, Virginia and Christopher Lee Doggett of Carrboro; great-grandchildren Grey, Evie, and Parker Zezima; siblings, Marvin Little (Laura), and Jean Little Cherry (Jack), all of Greenville, and John Little (Marlene) of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Linda Little of Raleigh; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winterville Baptist Church, Bus, Missions or Media Fund, P.O. Box 1669, Winterville, NC 28590, or the Grover and Marjorie Everett Minister & Spouse Financial Assistance Endowment of the North Carolina Baptist Foundation, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
