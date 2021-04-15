Martha Elaine Roberson, 61 of Bonnie Best Rd., died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Elaine was born on August 26, 1959 in Martin County to Mary Alice Tice Roberson and the late John Alfred Roberson, Jr. She was retired as a secretary at Williamston High School. Elaine was a member of Community Christian Church. She loved her grandbabies and loved to decorate for each season. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a brother Terry Roberson. Survivors include; daughter, Jennifer Byrum and husband, Bobby of Aulander; mother, Mary Alice Roberson of Williamston; brother, Jerome Roberson and wife, Vickie of Williamston; special friend, James Moore of Williamston; grandchildren, Nelson and Aaron Byrum. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Community Christian Church with Dale Minton and Chad Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 22184 NC 125 Hwy, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Roberson family.
