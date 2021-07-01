A memorial service for Mary Charles Godwin Coppage, who died on January 12, 2021, will be held at 2:00 pm on July 11, 2021 at The Church of the Advent, 124 West Main Street, Williamston, NC. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn by all those who are not fully vaccinated for COVID 19.
