Mrs. Mary Frances Stalls Bowen, 79, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2021. A visitation was held at 1:00 until 1:45 P.M. at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC, in Williamston on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Funeral services followed at 2:00 P.M. Interment was at Martin Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Bowen is survived by her son Christopher and wife Victoria of Williamston; a grandchild, Cameron Bowen of Greenville, and a step grandchild, Meredith Ortiz of Greenville, She is also survived by two sisters, Janie Griffin and Barbara Edmonds. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Bowen; her parents Allie James and Raymond Henry Stalls, Sr., and her brothers, James, Garner, Jonah Mack (Buddy), Junior , and Ward Stalls. Donations may be made to the West End Baptist Church parking lot fund.