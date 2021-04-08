Mrs. Mary Jean Hayes, 89, died Monday, April 5, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.