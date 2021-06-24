Mary Louise Beach, 87 of Oak St. died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance in Burlington. Mrs. Beach was born on July 24, 1933, in Martin County to the late Landon Eugene and Nannie Lou Keel Boyette. She was retired as an insurance agent. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Williamston and attended the Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved to cook and the feed the neighborhood, she was a very non-judgmental person. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Lee Pollard and Marshall Rhodes Beach, a son Mike Pollard, brothers, Bobby and Eugene Boyette, and two stepchildren. Survivors include; daughters, Diane Taylor and husband Skip of Mebane and Patsy Swinson of Williamston, two stepchildren, grandchildren, 4; great grandchildren, 9; great great grandchildren, 4. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Roger Leggett and Rev. Tim Bowen officiating. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Church and other times from the home. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Beach family.
