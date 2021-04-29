Mary Louise Dowdy-Barrett

On April 27, 1954 GOD in is infinite wisdom sent his gift to the matrimonial couple of Thomas Dowdy and Emma Goddard-Dowdy a beautify baby girl, so peaceful, loving and jovial. She was born in Martin County, Williamston, NC and was the third of four children. Mary earned her heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Way of the Cross Church in Williamson, NC and later joined the congregation of Paradise Christian Center, Greenville, NC. Mary received her education at E.J. Hayes High School and was employed at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville, NC. Mary was a hard and faithful worker, one who loved her family, but most importantly, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her Heart, Mind and Soul. Those who knew her and encountered her whether in person, or by phone knew that her conversations would always be about the supernatural presence of the Lord! Mary leaves to cherish her precious memories one devoted son, Curtis Cornelius Bland of Greenville, NC; two adorable granddaughters, KaNeya Bland of Greenville, NC and Jamaria Bland of Colbert, GA; four charming grandsons, Jamari Bland and Isaac Bland Jr. both of Colbert, GA, Isiah M. Bland and Curtis Cornelius Bland, Jr., both of Windsor, NC; one precious great-grandson, Khyrie Watts of Greenville, NC; two loving and praying sisters, Dora Dowdy-Smith of Williamston, NC and Nancy Dowdy White (Eugene) of Arizona; one faithful brother, Thomas Dowdy, Jr. (Linda) of Williamston, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk through viewing 11 to 12 Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 713 Warren Street, Williamston, NC. Attendees for funeral service is invitational. Rev. Dr. Russell Shaw is the Eulogist. Arrangements are entrusted to MERCEDES’ Funeral Mansion and Cremation of Williamston. Online condolences to www.mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. It is an honor to serve the DOWDY-BARRETT Family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Bears rally, hand Panthers first loss
- BGC's Madi Hall earns NCHSAA Performance of the Week award
- BGC baseball rolls in opener behind combined no-hitter
- In a season of firsts, BGC football team makes history again
- Missed chances haunt Riverside softball in CPC loss to Northside
- Riverside's Cargile hits for the cycle in win over Gates County
- If the bird feeder goes missing, be careful where you look
- Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
- It's good to be right...
- NC lieutenant governor won't run for Senate in 2022