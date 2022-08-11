Mary Louise Jones Taylor, 85 of Big Mill Rd., died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Martin General Hospital. Mary Louise was born on March 16, 1937, in Martin County to the late Jimmy and Olivia Griffin Jones. She had retired with 30 years of service as an LPN at Martin General Hospital. She was a member of Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church and a previous member of the Eastern Star. Mary Louise loved her family and she enjoyed making crafts and hand made gifts for friends and family. She loved sitting on her front porch watching the cars pass by. She was preceded in death by her husband William Sherwood Taylor. Survivors include; daughter, Becky Humphreys of Williamston; son, William “Bill” Sherwood Taylor, Jr. (Lisa) of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Heather Costanza (Orazio), Cody Humphreys (Sami), Hailey, Jessica, and Jacob Taylor; great grandchildren, Emery Costanza, Destiny, Dylan, and Ashton Squires. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church with David Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reddick’s Grove Baptist Church, 1800 Reddick’s Grove Church Rd, Williamston, NC 27892 Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Taylor family.