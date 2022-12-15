Mary Manning Boyer, 87, died peacefully on December 10, 2022. Mary was born on December 14, 1934, in Williamston, North Carolina, to the late Lillian Sample Manning and Francis Marion Manning. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Miles J Boyer, son, William J. Boyer and sister, Sarah Manning Pope. While attending Queens College, Mary met Miles at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. They married after Mary's graduation and were married for 39 years. Although Mary enjoyed photography, playing the piano, and traveling to Europe, her favorite hobby was researching local history. For approximately fifty years, she shared her findings with other historians. Mary and Miles were instrumental in the restoration of the historic Huntersville farmhouse known as Latta Place. Mary served on the boards of numerous historical organizations in Mecklenburg County. In more recent years, she was proud to serve on the Charlotte History Roundtable. She had a personal interest serving on the board of the Hezekiah Alexander Foundation, as Hezekiah was her fourth great grandfather. Mary was very well-respected by her peers in the historical community. Mary's proudest accomplishment was coauthoring the book titled Remembering Charlotte, Postcards from a New South City 1905-1950. Mary is survived by her daughter Ann and husband Jim of Charlotte, nephew Jack Brinson, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Raleigh. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family thanks everyone at Sharon Towers for loving Mary so well. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will immediately follow in Historic Elmwood Cemetery, 700 W. 6th Street, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
