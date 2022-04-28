Mary Alice Warren Moore passed away on April 24, 2022, at the age of 87. Mary Alice was born in 1934 to Millard H. and Mary Thomas Warren in Edgecombe County, NC. On June 4, 1952, Mary Alice married the love of her life Bennie A. Moore and moved to Martin County, NC where she lived within a few hundred yards of the same place for the next 69 years and raised two daughters Jo and Mariann. Over the years Mary Alice worked at Collins Department store and Belk Tyler Department store, with Dr. David Marshburn in the 80's, and retired from BB&T after 17 years. In school, Mary Alice was a star basketball player at Robersonville High School and her passion for sports continued throughout life. She could always tell you when Carolina was going to play basketball and always enjoyed talking about the games the next day. The most important things in life to Mary Alice were family and her Christian Faith. She was a great mother to Jo and Mariann and loved being "Mouse" to Russ and Thomas. Over time, many friends started calling Mary Alice the nickname "Mouse" given to her by Russ, when he couldn't clearly pronounce Mary Alice as a toddler. Mary Alice had a gift for baking cakes. If someone died in the community she sent a cake, if there was a fund raiser and a cake could be used, she sent a cake, if the church needed cakes for something they could always count on Mary Alice. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Church and thoroughly enjoyed serving in many capacities over the years. One of her favorite things to do was decorate the home and church for the changing seasons and holidays. Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day giving her an opportunity to use her favorite red, white, and blue. Mary Alice was preceded in death by both brothers Jonas Lee Warren and Earl Warren and one sister Betty Dail. She is survived by her husband Bennie, daughters Jo Ayers and Mariann McQueen and son-in-law Eldred, grand-son Russ Ayers and wife Tracey, great-grandson Thomas Ayers, great-granddaughters Tayler and Kenley Bunch. In addition, Mary Alice is survived by her sister Vera Davenport and husband William, a very special niece Evelyn Webb Czubai who helped care for Mary Alice for many months. Instead of flowers donations, may be made to Macedonia Christian Church in honor of Mary Alice. Services were held at Macedonia Christian Church on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Moore family.
