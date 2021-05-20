Maurice Kent Roberson, age 63, died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home in Williamston. Kent was born December 15, 1957 in Williamston to Maurice and Elsie Roberson. He is a graduate of Williamston High School. Kent married Debbie Holloman Roberson on June 25, 1976. Kent loved his family, friends, and everything Duke. He will always be remembered for his compassion and generosity. Kent spent many hours talking with friends and connecting with people through his interests and hobbies. Kent was an avid outdoorsman, carpenter, and animal lover. He served his community for 20 years as the Martin County Animal Control Officer. Kent spent many years as a scout master in the Farm Life Community and participated in the local Ruritan Club. Kent was the owner of Sweetwater Stables and Farm Life Disc Golf. He took pride in sharing his farm and home with others. Kent loved nature and was a supporter of the conservation of our mature forests. Kent was dearly loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie; daughter, Jodie Roberson; son, Eric Roberson (Amy), and three grandchildren, Megan Rawls, Hailey Roberson, and Ethan Roberson; mother, Elsie Roberson; sisters, Linda Hough (Charles), Donna Kelsay (Terry), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kent also leaves behind many devoted and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Maurice Roberson and nephew, Robie Dale Skiles. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Maple Grove Christian Church Family Life Center, Farm Life at 6:00 pm. Visitation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maple Grove Christian Church, Williamston Community Garden, or the Jamesville Rescue Squad. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Roberson family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Hard to say goodbye again...
- BGC softball's historic season ends in Eastern 1A Finals
- No More Special Rates: State Auditor has opened investigation
- Remembering Wise Bear : Community says goodbye to a quiet leader
- No update on retiree insurance plans
- ENCFCA selects Riverside's Griffin for all-area team
- Tenure of ECU's only black trustee in question
- Four injured in Double Boat Crash : Speed not believed to have played a role
- Pipeline hackers making me look like a gas hoarder
- Pride gets in the way of learning...