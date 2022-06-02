Mazie Frances Heaton Moore was born on October 12, 1929 in Reevesville, South Carolina. She was the youngest of 10 children born to the late Thomas Franklin and Elizabeth Reeves Heaton. She was a very faithful Christian that would praise God with any Christian denomination. She was a member of the Siloam Methodist Church. Frances, as most knew her, was a nurse in South Carolina when the love of her life and Martin County native, Marvin Herbert Moore (“Pete”), swept her off her feet during a brief work assignment in South Carolina. Frances and Pete married, and she moved to North Carolina where she used her nursing skills to care for elderly friends and family members for over 50 years. Frances’ priorities were God, her husband, family and friends and her loyalty never wavered. She loved people and lived a selfless life of service for others. She loved to cook, work outside, read her bible, talk with her friends, and spend time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents when she was a young teenager; her siblings: Liza Dukes, Emma Heaton, Grace Rickborn, Tommie Knight, Bryant Heaton, Dick Heaton, Willie Heaton, Julia Polk, and King Heaton; and her daughter: Rebecca Lattimore. Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Herbert Franklin Moore; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Moore Coltrain (Eric); grandson, Christopher Earl Moore (Heather); grandson, Jason Lattimore (Christin); great grandchildren: Beth and Eric’s children- Connor Eason Boyd, Chase Thomas Coltrain, Natalie Elizabeth Coltrain, Chris and Heather’s children- Logan Michael Lewis, Charlie Hampton Moore, and Jason and Christin’s children- April Holt, Dan Lattimore, Leah Lattimore, Joseph Lattimore, Tahlia Lattimore, Elizabeth Lattimore, Hailey McCall and Donald McCall; many nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished; long time caregiver and friend, Amy Roberson Moore, whose love and care allowed for more memories to be created and Frances’ wishes to live at home to be carried out; caregiver and Bible study partner, Rosa Battle, who loved and cared for her as her own; and numerous other caregivers, nurses, friends and family members blessed to have known her. A reflection of Frances’ life and a message of salvation about our Lord and Savior was held Saturday, May 28th at 2pm at Siloam Methodist Church. The family received visitors between 12:30-1:45 pm, prior to the service. A brief graveside service followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Larris Tolson and Jonathan Knox officiated the service with special music by Eddie Bowen. Flowers are welcomed and monetary donations in her memory can be made to Siloam Methodist Church. A sincere and heartfelt thank you from her family for the love shown over the years and during this time. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
