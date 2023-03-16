Mrs. Melba "Duck" Hardison, age 93, a lifelong resident of the Farm Life community in Martin County, passed away at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital on March 11, 2023. Duck was born on July 6, 1929, to the late Herbert L. Manning and Mary Whitley Manning. She was a dedicated member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, involved in the Agape Sunday school class, the Mamie Harrington Circle, and the Message of Easter. She was also a charter member of the Farm Life Ruritanettes. She married Leslie Earl Hardison, Sr. on February 27, 1954. They were happily married for 67 years prior to his death in November 2021. She is survived by her son Leslie Hardison, Jr. and his wife, Vikki, and by her daughter, Mary Gwen Griffin and her husband, John. The joys of her life were her grandchildren, Abby Hill (Josh), Caleb Woolard (Miranda), and Olivia Griffin. She was also blessed to have two great-granddaughters, Lydia and Sutton Hill. She also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Eva Gray Askew, Louise Gurkin, Mittie Brown Tice, Mamie Clyde Griffin, Herbert L. Manning, Elizabeth Jackson, Margaret Hardison, and William "Pinky" Manning. Visitation services were held on Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial followed at Tice Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may be sent to Piney Grove Baptist Church, Griffin Township Fire Department, or Tice Community Cemetery.