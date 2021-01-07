Michael Anthony Dickerson, 62 of Maurice Brown Rd, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Mr. Dickerson was born on September 11, 1958 in Washington County to the late William Burton and Jessie Price Dickerson. Michael was retired from Weyerhaeuser in maintenance, he attended Cedar Branch Baptist Church and was a 1976 graduate of Jamesville High School. Michael loved watching westerns, loved his dog “Snoop”, and loved having conversations. He was preceded in death by, Joanie Dickerson White, Eddie Burton Dickerson, Diane Dickerson Raycher and Angeline Dickerson Gardner. Survivors include; brother, William Steven Dickerson and wife Sharon of Jamesville; brother in law, Brian Raycher of Tennessee; many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Walker Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Jamesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930 Wellness Dr. # B Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Dickerson family.