Michael Anthony Parrell, 74, of Franklin Street, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was born in Shenandoah Valley, PA February 10, 1946 to the late Anthony Daniel and Ann Schuzletulz Parrell. Michael was coach and teacher by profession. He was a graduate of East Carolina University where he played football. He was an assistant football coach, head baseball coach, driver education instructor as well as assistant principal in the Martin County School system. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa P. Hoggard and husband, Johnny of Williamston; son, Christopher Parrell of Boston, MA; sister, Antoinette Parnell of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Kelly Bisson, Angela Knox, Austin Coletrain, Chelsea Hoggard, Kayla Hoggard, J. T. Hoggard; great grandchildren, Haven Knox, Marcus Bisson, Malcom Bisson, Noah Bonds and Rachel Bonds. No formal service is planned due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family will receive close friends and family from the home of Melissa Hoggard, 1542 Jack Roberson Road, Williamston, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to Walker Funeral Home, 414 N. Haughton Street, Williamston, NC 27892 to help the family with final expenses or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Parrell family.

Tags