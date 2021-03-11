Michael Jerome Williams, 59, of Williamston, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Martin General Hospital. Michael was born in Elizabeth Town, Kentucky on May 11, 1961, to Gerald “Jerry” Williams, and Mary Margaret Nicoletta. He was a member of Cedar Branch Baptist Church. Michael was a beloved father, Pop Pop, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He worked for the Town of Williamston Park and Recreation Department as a recreation specialist. During his tenure with the Recreation Department, he organized many tournaments around the area. He coached softball in Martin County for many years and was a traveling umpire. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Rev. Adron Modlin will officiate. Michael is survived by his mother, Mary Margaret Nicoletta of Georgia, his father, Gerald “Jerry” Williams and wife, Gayle of Plymouth; his two daughters, Hayley Koenig and husband Christopher of Smithfield, NC, and Brittany Williams of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Hayden and Emmitt Koenig; and four sisters: Gerri Gayle Hughes of Lexington, SC, Angela Youngner of Bloomindale, GA, Tiffanie Respass of Plymouth, and Cheryl Rae Williams of Guyton, GA. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.
