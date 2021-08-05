Milton “Chester” Nicholson of 1341 Price Rd. Williamston, NC went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born in Martin County to the late William Chester “Buck” Nicholson and Mary Price Nicholson. He was also predeceased by a brother, Jerry Nicholson. He was married for 65 years to Janie Peaks Nicholson who survives. In addition to his wife, Chester is survived by a daughter Jennifer Nicholson Brown and husband Bobby of Williamston, a son, Jack Nicholson and wife Ellen of Farm Life Community of Martin County. Grandchildren include: Chris Bullock and wife Amy, Jessica Stanley and husband Daniel, James Nicholson and wife Megan, Andy Nicholson, Ben Nicholson and wife Brittany, Will Nicholson and wife Farrell, David Nicholson and wife Maria and Noah Nicholson, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Rae Nicholson. Chester held a variety of jobs until 1970 when he became Director of Maintenance for the newly built Martin Technical Institute, which later became Martin Community College. He held that job until his retirement in 1999. After retirement, he kept busy with various jobs around the house and working on all types of equipment. He enjoyed working in the yard and keeping his grass cut. He and Janie enjoyed traveling and the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee were his favorite places to go. He enjoyed having his children and grandchildren visit and later the great-grandchildren. Chester attended Sunday School and Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved each member of the class. Funeral services were held, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2PM at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Chris Watkins officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery and the grandchildren served as pallbearers. The family received friends on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the church from 6PM to 8:30PM and at other time at the home. Flowers were welcome and donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Biggs Funeral Home is serving the Nicholson family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Moody charged with larceny of a motor vehicle
- Apartment building remains an issue
- Sylvan Heights Bird Park visits Summer Reading
- Record fish landed in Roanoke River
- School meetings slated starting Aug. 5
- Today is World Day Against Human Trafficking
- Take it easy, make it easy...
- Williamston man charged with distribution near a school
- For the love of the game...
- Tap Out Part 1...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.