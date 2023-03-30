Minton “Butch” Beach, 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Butch was born in Pitt County on September 25th, 1954 to Minton Beach Jr and Verle Leggett Beach. He is preceded in death by his father, Minton Beach Jr. Butch is survived by his wife of 43 years, Iris of Oak City and his daughter, Mindy Beach; his mother, Verle Leggett Beach of Oak City; sister Christy Beach (Torrie) of Arapahoe; mother-in-law, Opal Smith of Oak City; brother-in-law, Mitch Smith (Lisa) of Oak City and two nephews; Matthew Smith and Jonathan Smith; and his family at the Oak City Fire/EMS Department. He also is survived by his sweet pup Ellie Mae, whom he loved so much. Butch was a devoted husband, daddy, son, brother, first responder, firefighter, friend and mentor. Butch attended the Oak City Christian Church and loved his church family. He devoted 49 years of service to the Oak City Fire/EMS Department and has been a member of the Oak City Fire Department since he was 18 years old. Butch has been the Oak City Fire Chief since 1995. He absolutely loved being a first responder and was always there to help anyone in need. He also devoted 19 years of service to Edgecombe County; where he was Director of Emergency Services and Edgecombe County Building Inspector until his retirement in April 2017. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27th at the Oak City Fire/EMS Department. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Oak City Fire/EMS, P.O. Box 190, 101 E Commerce Street, Oak City, NC 27857 and to the Oak City Christian Church, P.O. Box 9, Oak City, NC 27857. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th at the Oak City Christian Church. Interment will follow at the Oak City Cemetery. Rev June Haislip and Rev Torrie Osgood will be presiding. Arrangements are being handled by Biggs Funeral Home of Williamston. Butch will be missed by so many people. His light and his legacy will live on forever.