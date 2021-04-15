Morris Benjamin Heefner, Jr. joined the fellowship of our Lord on April 9, 2021. Morris lived larger than life for 83 years and passed from us peacefully at home in Jamesville, North Carolina. He was born on December 9, 1937, in Washington County, MD. Morris and his wife of 62 years, Bettie, had retired to Jamesville after a career as a general contractor up and down the Eastern seaboard. He grew up in Hagerstown, Maryland and raised his family mostly in Clinton, Maryland. As Morris explained, he had to start working at a young age; he claimed an eight-grade education and a masters in street smarts. He was at home with everyone--from titans of industry to his employees. Although he could be quick tempered, he was generous with everyone. He loved his wife Bettie who he met while he was serving in the Marine Corps. He depended on Bettie more than ever these past few years as his vibrant health began to fail him. Morris’ and Bettie’s children and grandchildren were the light of their lives and it’s hard to find a picture of Morris without one of them in it. Morris made friends for life. Nothing made him happier than trading and telling stories or rounding up the crew to make sauerkraut or pick crabs. Morris funeral will take place at the Cedar Branch Baptist Church, 2407 NC Highway 171, in Jamesville at 2 PM on April 14, 2021. Morris is survived by his wife Bettie, his sisters Audrey Dowler and Doris Davis, his children Donna Settle, Kimberly Humphries and Vickie Amthor, grandchildren, Tony Heefner and Michael, Jaimie and Kyle Settle, and great grandchildren, Madison and Arianna. We will all miss his stories even if we have heard them more than once. And as he has been telling us for some time, “I’ve had a good life. Everything is going to be alright.” Condolences at www.biggsfuneal.com
