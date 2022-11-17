Myrtle Ann Nicholson Bowen, 87, of Elm City, NC passed away at her home on November 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Ann was born in Williamston, NC on January 29, 1935, to the late Charlie Ann Coltrain Nicholson and Thurman Otis Nicholson. She enjoyed singing and playing piano at churches, and she had an eclectic career in teaching, health care, radio, and the furniture industry. She topped off her education with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Shaw University in 1993. Ann moved with her late husband from Williamston to New Bern and then settled in Kinston where they raised their family. For the last five years, she joined family in Elm City. Ann loved sports, especially baseball, shopping, traveling, and visiting friends. She was a devout Christian and a member of Oak Hill Church in Elm City. In addition to her parents and her sister, Peggy Nicholson Stitt, Ann was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Russell C. Bowen. Survivors include her son, Russell Nicholson (Nick) Bowen and his fiancé, Desiree Kooiker; daughter, Peggy LouAnn Bowen Lester and her husband, Michael all of Elm City, NC; grandchildren, Bowen Lester of Raleigh, NC; Grace Ann Torres and her husband, Pedro of Elm City, NC, Derek Lyons and his wife Alexis of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Charlie Anna Maria, Donovan and Salem. Also surviving is her sister, Janie Nicholson Bryant and her husband, Jimmy of Williamston, NC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2:30 at Oak Hill Church, 6131 Town Creek Rd., Elm City, NC 27822 with Pastor Keith Wagner officiating. A reception for friends and family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Church, Hospice of Wilson Medical Center 2130 Forest Hills Rd W Suite A, Wilson, NC 27893, or the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are in the care of Providence Funeral & Cremation Service 519 Broad St. W. Wilson, NC 27893. Phone: (252) 674-1553 Online condolences may be shared at www.providencefuneral.com.
