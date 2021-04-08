Mrs. Ollie Mae Moore Wilson, 80, died Sunday, April 4, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Oak City, NC. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 4-7pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.
