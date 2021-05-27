Pasquale "Pat" DiGiuseppe passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 19, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, son Michael (Davia) of Newport, NC and Elizabeth (Troy) of Fort Worth, Texas, granddaughters Janie Hardison and Ashley Hardison of Beaufort, NC and great granddaughter Kinsley Hardison of Bennettsville, SC, along with his great friend and companion, Charlie the cat. Also surviving are cousins Arlene Butkosky, Dom DeFrancisco, Christina Smires, Lorraine DeFrank and Diane DiDonato of New Jersey, along with nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Irene DiGiuseppe; his eldest son, Steven DiGiuseppe and parents Mary and Guerino DiGiuseppe. Pat earned a Bachelors degree in electrical engineering from Villanova University in 1966 and had the great joy of seeing his alma mater win 3 NCAA national championship basketball titles. He also had an extensive music career as a member of the "Revelers" for 15 years, a popular rock band during the 60s and 70s, performing as a tenor sax and keyboard musician. Later he became a solo vocalist, performing in restaurants and clubs with his synthesizer keyboard. He was associated with Weyerhaeuser Co. for 37 years at manufacturing sites in Plymouth, NC and Valliant, OK, and later became corporate Director of Maintenance Support, providing guidance to sites throughout North America. In each of these roles, he became known for his focus on the safety of his technicians and craftsmen. After retirement, he founded Shangri La Beverage of the Carolinas, providing tea and coffee service to restaurants in three states. He also earned his USCG captain's license and owned and operated Reveler Sportfishing Gulf Stream charter business in Beaufort, NC. Pat had a peaceful, joyful presence and was a safe place that many people leaned on, often unknowingly. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
