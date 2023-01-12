Mrs. Patricia Lee Griffin, age 69, of Williamston, NC died on Thursday, January 05, 2023 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church which will be officiated by Pastor Roger Leggett, followed by a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Griffin was born in Martin County on May 10, 1953, daughter of the late Jimmy Lee and the late Mary Lee. She was a graduate of Bear Grass High School. She used her skills to work at The Enterprise in Williamston, Martin County Department of Social Services in Williamston and at State Employees Credit Union in Washington, NC. She was a member of the Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Doodle Hill. Survivors include her husband: Victor Griffin of Williamston and her children: Melissa P. Hardy (John) of Washington and Joshua L. Griffin (Ana-Maria) of Jamesville; sisters: Essie L. Blalock and Margaret L. Brown; brothers: Carlies Lee (Faye), Ray Lee (Hess), Lonnie Lee (Connie), Donnie Lee (Sheila), Roy Lee (Joyce), David Lee (Lynn) Bennett Lee, Jerry Lee, Benjamin Lee (Shirley), Paul Lee (Sheila) and Frank Lee (Charlene): grandchildren; Makayla Hardy, Cheyenne Hardy, Lucas Griffin and Walker Griffin and nieces/nephews.