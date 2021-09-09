Paul Sidney Moore, 51 of Smithwick Creek Church Rd. died Tuesday August 31, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center. Paul was born on April 30, 1970, in Pitt County to Edward Sidney and Delores O’Mary Moore. Paul was a Detective Sergeant with the Williamston Police Dept. He loved fishing, playing his guitar and singing, he also loved his guns. Survivors include; wife, Amy Peele Moore of the home; Mother and Father, Edward Sidney and Delores O’Mary Moore of Washington; daughter, Sydney Moore and Greenville; sons, Jacob Moore of Chocowinity, Joshua Bowen, Tyler Bowen and Braxton Roberson all of Williamston; sister, Wendy Wallace and husband Keith of Washington; nephews, Chad Wallace of Washington and Bryan Wallace of Alabama. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Martin County Auditorium with Archie Gilmer and Jay Hardison officiating. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 9:00 AM until the service time Saturday at the Auditorium. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamston Police Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 662 Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Moore family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Larceny of motor vehicle reported in Bear Grass
- Williamston celebrates renovation to police, fire buildings
- Knights sweep Aces
- Volleyball: Bears top Cougars
- American Red Cross seeks blood donations locally
- Martin County man charged with forcible breaking and entering
- Martin County Drug Unit makes multiple arrests
- William Edward “Eddie” Bowen
- Free Mediterranean Diet Class Begins Soon - Space is Limited
- Assistance sought for family who lost home in fire
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.