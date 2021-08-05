Pauline S. Daniel, 96, of Williamston, N.C. passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Pauline was born on July 4, 1925 to the late Jack Smith and Alice Powell Smith of Martin County. Pauline worked for Williamston Furniture Company and was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was survived by her son, Donnie Daniel and wife, Mary Ann of Williamston, N.C.; sisters, Inez Emanuel of Washington, N.C. and Dorothy Whitehead of Scotland Neck, N.C., nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, William Benjamin Daniel; son, William Benjamin Daniel, Jr.; brothers, Jack Smith and Hurford Smith; and sister, Louise Smith. There was a funeral service held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11 am at Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
