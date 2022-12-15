Phillip Ray Wells, 79 of Oak St., died Tuesday December 14, 2022, at Martin General Hospital. Phillip was born on November 28, 1943, in Martin County to the late John Emitt and Louise Cherry Wells. He was retired from Martin County School Maintenance as a painter. Phillip was a member of the Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church and a US Army veteran. He loved to work, watch westerns, and listen to gospel music. He was preceded in death by brothers, Russell, John and Dallas Wells, sister, Christine Silverthorne and grandchildren, Dillion Smith, and Rachel Wells. Survivors include; wife, Brenda Modlin Wells of the home; sons, Phillip Wells, Jr. (Susan) of Williamston, Chris Allen Wells of Jamesville, and Jerry Smith of Williamston; daughters, Teresa Smith (Paul) of Williamston, Melissa Connell of Williamston; brother, Claude Wells (Margaret) of Kitty Hawk; grandchildren, Trey Smith, Brandon Wells, Caitlin Smith, Sierra Jones, Savannah Latham, Eli Wells, Ryan Wells and Naomi Connell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Williamston First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Roger Leggett and Rev. Gary Bateman officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the church and other times from the home. Memorial contributions may be made to, St, Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Martin County Special Olympics, 300 N. Watts St. Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Wells family.