Rachel Chesson Manning

Rachel was born on September 8, 1931 in Williamston, North Carolina to Beatrice and Bruce Chesson. Rachel was a loving wife to Asa, mother to Asa Moye and EdnaRuth, and grandmother to four and great-grandmother to six and a friend to many. She and Asa were high school sweethearts, attending school together from elementary through graduation from Williamston High School in 1950. They married in 1952. After brief stays in Key West, Florida and Newport News, Virginia, they settled in Raleigh, North Carolina. They happily shared over sixty four years of marriage until Asa’s death in 2017. Rachel’s passion was her family. She and Asa hosted many family events and the highlight was the traditional beach trip for all the extended family. Ever the southern hostess, she enjoyed cooking and sharing her baked goods with others. As a Master Gardener, she created beautiful landscapes overflowing with flowers and roses wherever she lived. She and Asa refinished many pieces of furniture, and she ran an antique booth for years. Previously, she successfully ran an Avon business and worked as an administrative assistant at Peace College. Her other passions included her Scottish Terriers, playing Bridge, and volunteering at Rex Hospital. She loved Hillyer Memorial Christian Church. She chaired several committees, served as president of the Woman’s Fellowship and helped to host church events. Survivors include Asa Moye Manning, Jr. (Janel) of Manassas, VA and EdnaRuth Hadley (Russell) of Raleigh, NC. At a later date, the family will gather to celebrate the lives of Asa and Rachel, their amazing parents and loving grandparents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
