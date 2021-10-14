Randy Eugene Sullivan, 64, of Bear Grass, N.C. entered his heavenly home on October 7, 2021. He was born in Wayne County of February 8, 1957 to Harvey and Margaret Sauls Sullivan. He spent most of his younger years riding bikes and exploring the woods, swimming, and just hanging out with a few close friends and cousins. He was on a wrestling team and also spent time with his daddy at his job. He spent a lot of time tinkering with old cars and worked as a mechanic and long distance car hauler. He enjoyed watching football, baseball, basketball, Nascar/open wheeled/Formula One Car and truck racing, history channel, and any educational T.V. He enjoyed listening to music from country rock, oldies to George Jones and The Bee Gees. Randy married young and quit school to work and raise a family. He had two sons Mark Allen Sullivan and Roger Eugene Sullivan. Randy obtained his GED while recovering in Rehab from an auto accident. Randy spent a great deal of time just enjoying life with his cousins before and after his accident. He was extremely close with Steve Ballance, Tony Sullivan, and his uncle Kenny Sauls. He also worked in fast food making biscuits, worked on/repaired watches and worked with after-school daycare kids at his sister-in-law Sibby Price’s Happy Face Daycare. He had a special love for children…mainly because he spent a great deal of time at his mother’s home where she had an in home daycare business. Children were naturally drawn to Randy because of his joy of joking, imitating comedians, and natural empathy and ability to play tricks which kept them laughing. His younger sister Rhonda Leigh was the recipient of many of the tricks. She swore that Randy was a genius…little did she know he was a true genius who kept this attribute hidden because he was a very humble, caring, and sympathetic man. Randy met and married the love of his life, his true soul mate….Darlene Beacham in October 2003. Their love story is a fairy tale of constant, unyielding admiration and respect for each other. Randy recently said it was love at first sight for him which goes way back before they were ever a couple. Randy played a little bit of guitar and wrote a love song for Darlene which touched her to the core. He wrote long love letters to Darlene and she kept and treasures each one along with little “I love you notes”. Never were two people more in love that actually grew with each passing year. Even in death, their love for each other will live on. Randy was a praying man and prayed daily on behalf of his loved ones and anyone suffering. He had a heart of gold and had a deep empathy for others and also for animals. Randy and Darlene spent many hours after work watching movies and old T.V. shows. His step-son Cee Sexton brought many DVD’s over and they spent hours enjoying life away form the realities of the cold cruel world outside. For a few hours a week they bonded over movies and shows. Randy and Darlene spent countless hours just listening to music of all genres as they held hands and marveled at what God had brought into their lives. Randy leaves behind his wife of nearly 20 years Darlene Beacham Sullivan of Bear Grass, his loving father Harvey Sullivan of Pikeville, his beloved son Roger Eugene Sullivan and wife Christy Sullivan of Eureka, his step daughter who is like a daughter to Roger, Sierra Rose Jones and husband Julion and soon to be baby girl in November from Texas, his sister Rhonda Leigh and Keith Barnes form Dallas, Georgia, Roger’s step daughter Hannah Stewart from Atlanta Georgia, Randy’s step son Herbert Sexton, Jr. “Cee” and his wife Beth Brown Sexton and step children Price and Briley Harr from Bear Grass. Preceded in death was Randy’s first son Mark Allen Sullivan, Randy’s sister Patricia Ann Sullivan, Randy’s mother Margaret Sauls Sullivan, and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins who are awaiting Randy. He also leaves behind his two seven year old cats, Smokey and Sammy, who loved to be carried to Randy for a few kind words. He called them his boys. He leaves behind loving aunt and uncle Linda and Jimmy Anderson. A celebration of life was held at Freemont Holiness Church 726 Norwayne School Road, Freemont, NC. 27830 at 11:00am. Officiating the ceremony will be Randy’s cousin Ricky Sullivan. The ceremony was on Sunday, October 10th. The Church received all visitors and family and served lunch after the service. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.
