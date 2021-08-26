Mrs. Reatha A. Kelton, age 69, passed away on August 2, 2021 in Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. She was a member of Willow Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Robersonville, NC. Her survivors include her husband, Gregory M. Kelton of New Bruinswick, NJ; two daughters, Nicole Kelton of Robersonville, NC and Oshonda Kelton of Greenville, NC; two brothers, Walter Andrews of Somerset, NJ and McDonald Andrews of Robersonville, NC; three sisters, Geraldine A. Worsley, Dorothy A. Jenkins, and Ollis E. Lundy of Robersonville, NC and one grandchild, Nicholas S. Russell of Raleigh, NC. Her funeral was held on August 7, 2021 at Willow Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The interment was held at Robersonville Memorial Gardens in Robersonville, NC. The services were entrusted to Manson Mortuary of Williamston, NC.